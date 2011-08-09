BRIEF-Genpact and GE extend master services agreement
* Genpact and GE extend master services agreement with a deeper leverage of digital technology and analytics
LONDON Aug 9 British finance minister George Osborne will give a statement to parliament on the economy on Thursday, the Treasury said on Tuesday.
Osborne will speak after Prime Minister David Cameron, who is recalling parliament from its summer recess for a day after rioting swept through London for three consecutive nights.
The Treasury did not give further details about the statement. (Reporting by Sven Egenter)
Feb 8 Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its U.S. retirement and investment management business.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld a controversial Labor Department "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.