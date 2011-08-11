LONDON Aug 11 Britain's banks hold enough capital and liquidity
to weather the current market turmoil, British finance minister George Osborne
said on Thursday.
In a special parliament session, called in the wake of riots in London and
other major British cities, Osborne reiterated that Britain must stick to its
tough austerity plans and leaders must redouble efforts to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis as the world economy faces the most dangerous time since the height
of the financial crisis in 2008.
The global recovery would take longer and be harder than had been hoped, he
said. "Markets are waking up to this fact. That is what makes this the most
dangerous time for the global economy since 2008."
"I can confirm that the assessment of the Bank (of England), the FSA and the
Treasury is that British banks are sufficiently well capitalised and are holding
enough liquidity to be able to cope with the current market turbulence," he
said. "We have in place well-developed and well-rehearsed contingency plans."
Osborne rejected renewed calls from the opposition to boost growth with
measures such as emergency tax cuts, although he acknowledged that growth
expectations for 2011 have fallen.
"Ours is an absolutely unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility and
deficit reduction," Osborne said, adding that safe-haven flows into British
bonds vindicated the austerity policy.
The Conservative-led government has made cutting the country's deficit of
some 10 percent over the next four years the cornerstone of its policy, and its
austerity measures include tax hikes and unprecedented cuts in public spending.
Markets consider British debt as a safe haven despite the large deficit and
gilt yields have fallen to record lows, with 10-year gilts yielding less than
2.5 percent on Thursday.
Osborne repeated his call on the euro zone to find a lasting solution for
the debt crisis and urged global leaders to make more progress in tackling
global imbalances.
"We need an international framework that allows creditor countries like
China to increase demand and debtor countries to make the difficult adjustments
necessary to repay them," he said.
On Wednesday, the Bank of England signalled that interest rate rises were
off the agenda for quite some time and left the door open for further stimulus
if necessary, as the Bank cut its growth forecast to 1.4 percent for 2011, which
is below the 1.7 percent the government's budget watchdog OBR has pencilled in.
The economy grew by 0.2 percent in the second quarter and surveys among
manufacturers and retailers have pointed to a weak start to the third.
(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Toby Chopra)