LONDON Jan 7 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Thursday there will come a point when interest
rates rise from record low levels in Britain, and that could be
interpreted a sign of economic strength.
While stressing the independence of Bank of England
rate-setters, Osborne said he expected Britain to follow the
U.S. Federal Reserve's decision in December to raise interest
rates from record low levels.
"Of course, there will come a point when that happens in
Britain, a decision made by our independent central bank. Rising
interest rates can be a sign of a strong economy..." Osborne
told BBC radio.
He also said Britain's economic recovery was not fuelled by
consumer debt.
"Overall levels of household debt have fallen over the last
five years. Look at the jobs numbers, they're not made up ...
wages are rising."
