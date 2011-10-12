LONDON Oct 12 Government plans to inject more money into cash-strapped British companies will not be funded by the 75 billion pounds' of extra quantitative easing announced by the Bank of England this month, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

"It will be on top of the 75 billion," Osborne told parliament.

Details of the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition's credit easing programme will be announced alongside the government's Autumn fiscal statement on Nov. 29. (Reporting by Matt Falloon)