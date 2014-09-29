BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 29 British finance
minister George Osborne said on Monday he would freeze working
age benefits for two years if his ruling Conservative party was
re-elected in May, saying such action was necessary to protect
the country's economic security.
"Working age benefits in Britain will have to be frozen for
two years. This is the choice Britain needs to take to protect
our economic stability," Osborne told his party's annual
conference.
Osborne said the freeze would exclude disability and
pensioner benefits.
"The fairest way to reduce welfare bills is to make sure
that benefits are not rising faster than the wages of the
taxpayers who are paying for them."
