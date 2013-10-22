BRIEF-Brookfield - notes announcement made by Petrobras of favorable court decision
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
LONDON Oct 22 British finance minister George Osborne hit back on Tuesday at criticism that the government sold a chunk of postal service operator Royal Mail too cheaply.
Osborne, speaking at a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event, said initial public offers are routinely offered at a discount and the government had followed advice from its bankers on details of the sale.
"On all fronts it has been a great success" which would boost investment in the company, he said.
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian toll road operator CCR SA acquired a 15 percent stake in a subway line in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, from construction and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
TRIPOLI, March 9 Libya's oil output has fallen to 620,000 barrels per day, a drop of about 80,000 bpd since clashes erupted around some of the country's major export terminals, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.