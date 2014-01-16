LONDON Jan 16 British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday that the country's minimum wage could be increased by more than the rate of inflation.

"Because we're fixing the economy, because we're working to our plan, I believe Britain can afford an above-inflation increase in the minimum wage to restore its real value for people," Osborne said in an interview with BBC television.

A panel is due to give a recommendation on this year's increase in the minimum wage in the coming weeks. The recommendation must be approved by the government.