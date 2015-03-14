LONDON, March 14 British finance minister George
Osborne will allow pensioners to cash in annuities in exchange
for lump sums in his annual budget next week, British newspapers
reported, in a move designed to woo voters before a May national
election.
The measures are an extension of pension reforms announced
last year, which eased requirements on people to buy annuities
as part of their pension.
The election on May 7 is shaping up to be the most
unpredictable in decades, with anti-establishment parties
gaining support at the expense of Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservative Party and the opposition Labour party.
While Osborne's focus on reducing Britain's large budget
deficit means he is unlikely to offer any major giveaways in
Wednesday's budget, allowing pensioners to cash in their
annuities will likely appeal to older voters who are more likely
to vote Conservative.
The measure will be introduced in 2016, according to
newspapers due to be published on Sunday.
The Sunday Times also reported Osborne will offer tax breaks
for North Sea oil and gas producers, hit hard by the sharp
decline in the price of oil.
