By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Feb 2 British manufacturing grew
slightly faster in January thanks in part to a modest recovery
in export orders, and trimmed prices as raw material costs fell
at their quickest rate since May 2009, a survey showed on
Monday.
Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 53.0 from an upwardly revised 52.7 in December,
beating a Reuters poll forecast for 52.6 and holding comfortably
above the 50 mark that signals growth.
Overall, the survey suggested British factories will provide
a modest contribution to Britain's economic recovery, but that
consumers and the much larger services sector will be a more
powerful driver of the upturn.
Sterling fell against the dollar and euro following Monday's
survey, despite showing an improvement, as investors focused
more on international themes like global disinflation.
The PMI suggested manufacturing output is rising at a
quarterly pace of around 0.2 percent, according to survey
compiler Markit, only a slight improvement on the 0.1 percent
growth seen in the last three months of 2014.
"The domestic market remains a key driver of growth, but
bucking recent trends, there was also a modest increase in
demand from overseas," said Lee Hopley, chief economist at the
EEF manufacturing trade association.
"However, we will need to see this sustained in the coming
months before we can call it a turnaround in the sector's export
performance."
Despite expanding last year at the fastest annual pace since
2007, Britain's economy grew more slowly than expected in the
final three months of the year, and the government will be keen
to avoid signs of a further slowdown ahead of a May 7 national
election.
British manufacturing output is still around 5.3 percent
below its pre-downturn peak in early 2008.
Orders from both home and abroad came in faster last month,
the PMI showed, with the new export orders index hitting a
five-month high.
With oil prices more than halving over the last six months
to below $50 a barrel, prices paid by manufacturers for raw
materials fell at the fastest rate since May 2009, with this
part of the index tumbling to 40.1 from 46.3, one of the
sharpest declines on record.
Producers cut prices charged to customers much more
modestly, though this was still their first price cut in 19
months and the biggest since September 2009.
"The scale of these disinflationary pressures makes us more
certain that CPI inflation will spend a good portion of this
year in negative territory," said Martin Beck, senior economic
adviser to forecasting group EY Item Club.
British consumer price inflation plunged to its lowest level
since May 2000 in December and BoE Governor Mark Carney has said
it is likely to turn negative in the months ahead.
"Given the (BoE's) concerns that low inflation could become
entrenched, results like these make it highly likely that
interest rates will stay at 0.5 percent throughout this year,"
Beck added.
