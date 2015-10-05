* UK services and composite PMIs lowest since April 2013
* Markit says data point to Q3 GDP +0.5 pct qq, weaker Q4
* BoE to show caution on growth, inflation on Thursday
(Adds market and analyst reaction, Osborne comments on economy)
By David Milliken
LONDON, Oct 5 Britain's recovery is losing steam
as worries about the world economy grow, consumers curb spending
and manufacturing weakness spreads to the dominant services
sector, a major business survey suggested on Monday.
Financial data company Markit said its monthly all-sector
purchasing managers' index (PMI) had fallen to its lowest since
April 2013, suggesting the economy as a whole was now growing at
a rate of just 0.3 percent, its weakest in nearly three years.
Sterling weakened against the dollar and euro as investors
bet the news would make the Bank of England reluctant to move
closer to raising interest rates at this week's policy meeting.
"The Monetary Policy Committee's statement on Thursday is
likely to show a further drift to a softer outlook for both
growth and inflation," Citi economist Michael Saunders said.
Britain's economy was the fastest-growing in the G7 group of
major advanced economies in 2013 and 2014, and recorded growth
of 0.7 percent in the three months to June.
But Markit said its figures suggested gross domestic product
(GDP) growth had slowed to 0.5 percent in the third quarter --
around Britain's long-run average -- and could be slower in the
fourth quarter.
Conservative finance minister George Osborne told his
party's annual conference on Monday he saw "a lot of economic
risk out there" and Britain should be "prepared for whatever the
world throws at us".
Britain's slowdown is more marked than that recorded in the
euro zone PMI, with the services component below its euro zone
equivalent for the first time in just over four years.
"Weakness is spreading from the struggling manufacturing
sector, hitting transport and other industrial-related services
in particular. There are also signs that consumers have become
more cautious and are pulling back on their leisure spending,"
Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit, said.
LOWEST PMI IN ALMOST 2-1/2 YEARS
The headline services PMI dropped to 53.3 in September from
August's 55.6, its lowest since April 2013 and well below any
forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. The expectations
component was its lowest since August 2014.
The all-sector PMI, which factors in last week's weak
manufacturing and construction PMIs, also sank to its lowest
since April 2013 at 53.9, down from 55.4.
Firms cited weakness in demand linked to China's stock
market falls -- echoing the picture in a quarterly corporate
investment survey by accountants Deloitte, which also showed the
cloudiest outlook in 2-1/2 years.
Last month the BoE's chief economist Andy Haldane said he
feared the world could be on the brink of a new stage of
financial crisis, this time centred around heavily indebted
emerging markets.
"Some firms reported hesitation among clients in placing new
contracts, linked to global economic uncertainty," Markit said,
as the inflow of orders fell to its weakest in over two years.
But the survey suggested stronger demand from Europe and
Africa, and some economists saw it pointing to more normal
growth rates rather than potential stagnation.
The PMI figures follow unexpectedly weak U.S. hiring numbers
on Friday and reduce the chance that other members of the BoE's
nine-member MPC will join Ian McCafferty in voting for an
interest rate rise this week.
Most economists do not expect the BoE to start raising rates
until early next year at the earliest, and financial markets on
Friday pushed back their expectations of a first rate rise since
2007 towards the end of next year or even early 2017.
Economists at Nomura switched their forecast to May from
February on Monday, and Royal Bank of Canada said it was likely
to revise down its forecast for third-quarter GDP due to the
services data.
