* UK manufacturing growth unexpectedly hits 16-month high
-PMI
* Survey points to 1.0 qtr/qtr GDP growth in Q4
* But economists warn the PMI could be a one-off
* BoE unlikely to swayed by a single month's PMI
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Andy Bruce
LONDON, Nov 2 Growth at British factories surged
unexpectedly to a 16-month high in October, helped by a recovery
in export orders, according to a survey that will temper some of
the concern that the economy is losing steam after two years of
gains.
The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index (PMI), published
on Monday, was a rare bright spot for British manufacturing,
which has lagged the wider economic recovery.
Bank of England policymakers, meeting this week to set out a
new outlook on the economy, will be encouraged by new
manufacturing orders from home and abroad and faster hiring. But
most are expected to wait for further improvement before
deciding to raise record-low interest rates.
The PMI jumped to 55.5 in October from 51.8 in September,
well above even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll.
Taken in isolation, the survey suggested a doubling of
economic growth in the final months of the year, after it slowed
to 0.5 percent on the quarter in the July-September period,
survey compiler Markit said.
Britain was the fastest-growing big, developed economy last
year, but other business surveys have suggested the pace of
expansion has moderated, dented by an uncertain global outlook.
Economists warned Monday's strong PMI could be a one-off.
The Confederation of British Industry said last week that
factory orders suffered their biggest fall in three years in the
three months to October.
"It is not obvious why UK manufacturing would be surging
right now against a moderate global background and with sterling
having appreciated over the year," said David Tinsley, an
economist at UBS. "Still, it's an interesting spanner in the
narrative of a weak manufacturing outlook for now."
Sterling shot to a 10-week high on a trade-weighted basis
and British government bond prices rose to a six-week high.
The survey showed export orders grew at the fastest pace
since August 2014 and jobs growth hit a 16-month high.
"Scratching further beneath the surface of the data reveals
that the upturn is largely confined to the biggest
manufacturers, who also benefitted most from the better export
sales," said Rob Dobson, a Markit economist.
Markit data show such a jump in the manufacturing reading
has always been followed by an increase in the closely watched
PMI for services, due on Wednesday.
Services, which account for more than three-quarters of the
private sector economy, was the sole industry driving economic
growth in the third quarter, according to preliminary official
data released last month.
