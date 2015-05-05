LONDON May 5 Growth in Britain's construction
industry slowed sharply in April as companies put off decisions
ahead of this week's national election, but confidence remained
high and hinted at a post-election pickup, a survey showed.
The monthly Markit/CIPS UK construction purchasing managers'
index (PMI) fell to 54.2 last month, its lowest level in 22
months and down from 57.8 in March.
The index was below all forecasts in a Reuters poll and
followed a similarly weak reading of Britain's manufacturing
sector in April.
Britain's overall economic growth slowed sharply in the
first three months of this year, data showed last week, a
setback for Prime Minister David Cameron who has staked his
campaign for re-election on the strength of the recovery.
Economists, however, have said the first-quarter GDP
weakness would probably prove to be a blip and the economy would
pick up.
A survey of Britain's dominant services sector, due to be
published on Wednesday, will give an idea of the breadth of the
slowdown at the start of the second quarter of 2015.
Markit said there were signs of construction companies
delaying spending decisions ahead of the May 7 election. But
while confidence dipped from a nine-year high in March,
employment in the sector grew a touch, a sign that companies
expected business to recover soon.
The availability of sub-contractors fell sharply again,
pushing up their charges by the steepest amount since the survey
began 18 years ago.
- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from
Markit and customers need to apply to Markit for a licence.
To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: www.markit.com/Contact-Us
For further information, please phone Markit on +44 20 7260 2454
or email economics@markit.com
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)