LONDON Nov 2 Growth in Britain's construction industry hit a seven-month high in October as housebuilding rose, but slowing order books and soaring prices for building materials darkened the outlook, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose unexpectedly to 52.6 from 52.3, confounding a Reuters poll forecast for a drop to 51.8.

Although the survey chimed with signs the economy has kept its momentum in the months since June's Brexit vote, there were clear signs that next year could prove more difficult.

"While business activity has picked up since the third quarter, the recent phase of new order growth has been the weakest for 3-1/2 years," said Tim Moore, senior economist at survey compiler Markit.

"Survey respondents noted that Brexit-related uncertainty and concerns about the UK economic outlook had held back investment spending."

Business expectations for the year ahead cooled markedly, while prices paid by construction firms for raw materials and goods rose at the second-fastest pace since 2011.

A Markit/CIPS survey of manufacturers on Monday also showed rocketing input prices, describing the inflationary impact of weaker sterling as increasingly evident.

Housebuilding drove the bulk of construction activity, with the commercial and civil engineering sectors broadly stagnant.

Preliminary official data for the third quarter suggested construction output contracted 1.4 percent, despite stronger-than-expected economic growth of 0.5 percent for the period.

The fall in sterling is expected to push the Bank of England to raise its inflation forecasts on Thursday to show a bigger overshoot of its price target than at any time since it gained independence in 1997.

The BoE is widely expected to hold off from a fresh interest rate cut on Thursday.

