(Corrects direction of revision in paragraph 2)
By David Milliken
LONDON, Sept 1 British manufacturing staged one
of its sharpest rebounds on record in August as factories
recovered from the initial shock of June's vote to leave the
European Union, helped by a boost to exports from sterling's
post-Brexit slump.
The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - a closely
watched gauge of factory activity - jumped to a 10-month high of
53.3 in August after tumbling to a three-year low in July after
the referendum, which was revised up to 48.3 from 48.2.
The five-point monthly surge was the joint-largest in the
manufacturing survey's near 25-year history and far outstripped
all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. But it also
underscored how the weaker currency is likely to fuel inflation.
Data over the past couple of weeks have shown consumer
demand held up in the face of the referendum result and
Thursday's survey suggests manufacturing, which accounts for 10
percent of Britain's economy, is weathering the initial impact
of the vote better than feared.
"Companies reported that work that had been postponed during
July had now been restarted, as manufacturers and their clients
started to regain a sense of returning to business as usual,"
Markit economist Rob Dobson said.
"The domestic market showed a marked recovery, especially
for consumer products, while the recent depreciation of sterling
drove higher inflows of new business," he added.
Sterling fell by more than 10 percent against the dollar and
the euro after Britons unexpectedly voted to leave the EU,
losses that have not been recouped as markets bet on a long-term
hit to British economic performance and that the Bank of England
will lower interest rates again later this year.
Economists will be keen to see if the rebound in
manufacturing PMI is also reflected in figures due to be
published on Monday for the far larger, more domestically
focused services sector.
The weak PMI surveys of July suggested the economy had begun
to contract at the fastest rate since the 2008-09 financial
crisis and were a big factor behind the BoE's decision on Aug. 4
to cut rates to a record low and restart bond purchases.
August's manufacturing PMI showed export orders flowed in at
their fastest rate since June 2014, though overall order growth
was below June's rapid pace. Factories reported that they
increased output by the highest amount since January.
A separate survey published last week by the Confederation
of British Industry showed export orders rising at the fastest
rate in two years in the first part of August, but more subdued
domestic demand than the PMI.
In the longer run, Britain's access to European export
markets remains uncertain. Prime Minister Theresa May's new
government has not even said when it will start formal talks to
leave the EU and has given no detail on whether it would allow
unlimited EU migration in return for continued easy trade access
- a likely demand of other countries in the bloc.
The flip side of the short-run boost to exports from a
weaker currency are signs of rising inflation pressure.
Manufacturers taking part in the PMI survey reported the
biggest rise in input costs in more than five years, and said
they were also raising the prices they charged customers at the
sharpest rate since mid-2011.
The BoE expects higher inflation and lower living standards
to be one of the main costs for households from the vote to
leave the EU, outweighing gains to trade from a weaker currency.
(Reporting by David Milliken)