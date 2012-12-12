* Former Bank of England policymaker Posen: UK austerity has failed

* UK government's economic policy misguided and self-defeating

* Urges change of course, more action on lending and investment

LONDON, Dec 12 Britain's flagship austerity policy is a failure that has left its economy "malnourished" and should be dropped in favour of more stimulus, a former Bank of England policymaker wrote in a magazine article published on Wednesday.

U.S. economist Adam Posen said finance minister George Osborne and Prime Minister David Cameron were misguided in sticking with a plan to cut public spending and raise taxes to wipe out a bloated budget deficit.

Debate over how to revive Britain's stagnant economy will be one of the main battlegrounds at an election due in 2015.

Osborne's gamble on cutting the deficit has proved unpopular with voters and has failed to revive an economy that has dipped into recession twice since the financial crisis.

Posen, seen as an arch dove during his time on the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee from 2009 to 2012, said the government's approach had damaged the economy and undermined business confidence.

Osborne said last week that dropping his austerity policy now would be a disaster and that he would stick to his central plan of cutting a deficit he inherited from the previous, Labour, government.

But with Britain at risk of further economic contraction, Posen said it was time for an aggressive shift towards extra fiscal stimulus and investment.

"Their policies have left the British economy malnourished, and indeed make parts of it quite ill," Posen wrote in an article published on the website of Prospect, a monthly current affairs magazine.

"The coalition government's economic policies have focused on the wrong narrow goal, been self-defeating in pursuit of that goal."

Cameron's spokesman held up Wednesday's data showing an unexpected fall in the number of unemployment benefit claimants as evidence the government's plan was working.

"Clearly we think we have the right economic policy, that we're on the right track, that the economy is healing, that we are beginning to rebalance," the spokesman said.

Posen, who left the BoE's rate-setting committee in August, said Osborne's budget update to parliament last week was a missed opportunity for the government to change course.

Setting out his economic plans on Dec. 5, Osborne said Britain would endure more austerity, weaker growth and a delay in seeing debt fall as a share of national income, one of his key policy goals.

In his alternative vision, Posen said the coalition must do more to promote investment. Tax credits to non-financial businesses could form part of a new fiscal stimulus plan, he said.

Britain's banking sector must be more competitive, while a new public bank could increase lending. State spending on big building projects should also be raised, Posen said.

"There are alternatives available and the British government should switch to these now," wrote Posen, who in January takes up a new role as president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a think-tank.