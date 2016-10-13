UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 13 Unilever said on Thursday it has now settled its pricing dispute with Tesco , Britain's biggest supermarkets operator.
"Unilever is pleased to confirm that the supply situation with Tesco in the UK and Ireland has now been successfully resolved," the company said in a brief statement.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources