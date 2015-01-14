LONDON Jan 14 Profits made by British services
companies soared in the third quarter to the highest level since
records started 18 years ago, but rates of return for North Sea
oil and gas companies sank to an all-time low, data showed on
Wednesday.
The Office for National Statistics said the rate of profit
at services companies, which comprise the vast bulk of British
businesses, rose to a record high of 16.8 percent in the third
quarter from 14.9 percent in the previous quarter.
The profitability of oil and gas firms slipped below that
for services firms for the first time since the survey started
in 1997.
Hurt by the price of oil dipping below $100 a barrel during
the third quarter, the net rate of return for oil and gas firms
sank to 13.9 percent, the lowest on record, from 17.2 percent in
the second quarter.
Brent crude oil prices have fallen a further 50
percent since the end of the third quarter to around $47 a
barrel on Wednesday, suggesting oil and gas companies'
profitability could worsen still further.
But the rate of profit for all types of companies reached
its highest level since early 2008 -- just before the start of
Britain's worst recession since before World War Two.
"The overall improvement in corporate profitability supports
hopes that companies will invest at a decent rate over the
coming months," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global
Insight.
"Generally improved corporate profitability is also
supportive to employment. It may also encourage companies to
lift pay, which is important for sustainable healthy consumer
spending."
British workers' earnings, excluding bonuses, grew by more
than inflation for a second straight month in October after
lagging behind rising prices for five years.
Business surveys since the third quarter suggest the
economic recovery has softened, although Britain still looks set
to outpace its euro zone peers this year.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Gareth Jones)