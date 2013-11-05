LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters)- British retail sales grew slightly more
strongly last month than in September, but lower clothing sales
due to mild weather limited overall gains, the British Retail
Consortium said on Tuesday.
Total retail sales grew 2.6 percent year-on-year in value
terms in October, up from September's 2.4 percent but well below
the average of more than 3 percent seen between May and August.
Like-for-like retail sales, which strip out changes in floor
space and are followed by equity analysts, grew just 0.8
percent, up from 0.7 percent in September but below forecasts of
1.1 percent growth in a Reuters poll.
"October was another difficult month for retailers,
reminding us that recovery is a slow, relentless slog," said
David McCorquodale, head of retail at accountants KPMG, who
sponsor the survey.
While Britain's economy grew at its fastest rate in more
than three years during the three months to September, with
output rising by 0.8 percent in real terms, living standards are
still falling due to wages rising by less than inflation.
McCorquodale said retail sales were unlikely to grow
strongly until wages rose faster.
The BRC said October's growth in retail sales was driven by
video games, gadgets and homeware. However shoppers delayed
buying new autumn clothes after one of the mildest Octobers in
100 years, causing the first fall in clothing sales since March.
The BRC survey excludes fuel sales and covers fewer small
firms than Britain's official retail sales data, which is next
out on Nov. 14. September's official data showed a 3.2 percent
year-on-year rise in the value of retail sales.
(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)