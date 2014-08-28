LONDON Aug 28 Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions): REPORTED ACTIVITY

-------2014----------------------------------------2013

Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+37 +21 +4 +16 +30 +13 +37 +14 +34

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+21 +14 +17 +20 +27 +21 +28 +16 +12

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+10 +2 +7 +3 +15 +6 +16 -2 +25

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-1 -2 +8 -4 +18 -15 -3 -5 -1

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+23 +32 +16 +18 +17 +16 +4 +19 +29 EXPECTED ACTIVITY

----------------------2014--------------------------

Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+42 +36 +17 +29 +43 +36 +28 +15 +29

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+32 +27 +30 +36 +36 +26 +24 +23 +25

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+18 +13 +10 +16 +23 +12 +24 +15 +14

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+8 +2 +10 +11 +15 +1 +1 -4 -2

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+24 +23 +14 +16 +15 +8 +6 +11 +29 QUARTERLY QUESTIONS ---2014------

Aug May

Imports +3 -2

Selling prices--reported +22* +36

Selling prices--expected +16** +32

Employment--reported +12 +3

Employment--expected +12 +9

Investment intentions +14 +3

Business situation +25*** +13

* Lowest since Nov 2009

** Lowest since May 2009

*** Highest since May 2002 The survey was conducted between July 24 and Aug 13 and was based on responses from 142 companies.