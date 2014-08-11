LONDON Aug 12 British retail sales growth rose in
July, driven by an upturn inf urniture spending and other
non-food purchases, according to figures from the British Retail
Consortium (BRC) on Tuesday.
Total retail spending was 1.3 percent higher in July
compared with the same month a year ago, the BRC said, as growth
picked up from June's comparatively weak rate of 0.6 percent.
Sales on alike-for-like basis - a measure which strips out
changes in floor space and is favoured by equity analysts - fell
0.3 percent on the year, bucking expectations for a 0.6 percent
rise.
Furniture sales rose at the fastest pace since January,
excluding distortions from the Easter holidays, but spending on
food declined again, marking its deepest three-month average
fall since records started in December 2008.
"While non-food retailers had a stellar month, surpassing
even last year's record sales performance, the grocers saw sales
tumble in value as their competitive pricing continued," said
David McCorquodale, head of retail at KPMG, which sponsors the
survey.
Consumer spending has been a major driver of Britain's
unexpectedly strong economic recovery over the past year, but in
May, the Bank of England said it expected the rate of growth to
fall slightly in the second half of 2014.
The Bank releases updated forecasts for Britain's economy on
Wednesday.
Reduced spending on food reflected prolonged discounting
from grocers, McCorquodale said, adding that price wars were
likely to stay for the foreseeable future.
Britain's four big supermarkets - Tesco,
Sainsbury's, Wal-Mart's Asda and Morrisons
- have been trying to regain market share lost to
discounters like Aldi and Lidl.
The Office for National Statistics publishes July retail
sales data on Aug. 21 that covers a broader range of stores than
the BRC data, which focuses on larger chains.
The ONS reported that retail sales stagnated in June, though
a strong performance in April and May allowed the second quarter
as a whole to deliver the biggest increase in the volume of
goods sold for 10 years.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)