LONDON, Sept 25 Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions): REPORTED ACTIVITY

-----------------------2014--------------------------

Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+31 +37 +21 +4 +16 +30 +13 +37 +14

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+30 +21 +14 +17 +20 +27 +21 +28 +16

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+19 +10 +2 +7 +3 +15 +6 +16 -2

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+13 -1 -2 +8 -4 +18 -15 -3 -5

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+18 +23 +32 +16 +18 +17 +16 +4 +19 EXPECTED ACTIVITY

-----------------------2014--------------------------

Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+26 +42 +36 +17 +29 +43 +36 +28 +15

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+35 +32 +27 +30 +36 +36 +26 +24 +23

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+3 +18 +13 +10 +16 +23 +12 +24 +15

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+10 +8 +2 +10 +11 +15 +1 +1 -4

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+16 +24 +23 +14 +16 +15 +8 +6 +11 The survey was conducted between Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 and was based on responses from 55 retailers.