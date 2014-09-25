LONDON, Sept 25 British retail sales grew this month at a slightly slower pace compared with August, according to a survey on Thursday that showed retailers' optimism for sales in the coming month waned.

The Confederation of British Industry's distributive trades survey's retail sales balance fell to +31 in September, roughly in line with a Reuters poll forecast for +30, from August's six-month high of +37.

Sales expectations for October fell to +26, a three-month low.

"Solid growth continues on the high street, with most sectors doing decent business and department stores performing particularly well," said Rain Newton-Smith, director of economics at the CBI.

"However, the pace of growth in the grocery sector tailed off significantly compared with the previous survey." (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by David Milliken)