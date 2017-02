LONDON Dec 26 Retailers in the British capital's prestigious West End shopping district have made a brisk start to Boxing Day trading and are optimistic of making 50 million pounds ($78.2 million) in sales, the New West End Company said on Monday.

The company -- which represents firms operating in the West End area -- added that retailers had made 15 million pounds worth of sales during the first three hours of trading on Boxing Day.

