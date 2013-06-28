* April services output grows 0.2 pct m/m, up 2 pct on year
* Economists say data points to solid Q2 GDP growth
* Consumer morale and house prices also strong
By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON, June 28 Britain's slow economic recovery
is picking up a bit more speed, data showed on Friday, just in
time for the arrival next week of the country's next central
bank chief Mark Carney.
The services sector, which accounts for about three quarters
of British gross domestic product, grew slightly more than
expected in April.
Consumer confidence and annual house price growth also
increased, both showing their strongest readings in over two
years.
Some economists said overall growth in the second quarter
could turn out to be better than the 0.5 percent predicted by
the Bank of England.
Alan Clarke, an economist at Scotiabank, said growth could
come in at around 0.7 percent, or possibly as high as 1 percent,
though others said the bigger question was whether it would
prove sustainable.
"What the incoming Governor Mark Carney has to try and work
out is if this performance has 'legs', or if it will run into
the sand in the second half of 2013," said David Tinsley, UK
economist at BNP Paribas.
To some economists' surprise, Britain's economy avoided
falling back into recession at the start of 2013 after two years
of stagnation.
But data on Thursday showed that the damage wrought on the
British economy by the financial crisis was deeper than
previously thought, and a combination of low wages and high
inflation earlier this year inflicted the sharpest quarterly
drop in a generation on household living standards.
Carney starts at the Bank of England on Monday, taking over
from Mervyn King, and will chair his first meeting of
policymakers on Wednesday and Thursday.
He is not expected to push for more stimulus as early as
that into his governorship, and more than half of the economists
in a Reuters poll did not expect a resumption of government
bond-buying by the central bank this year.
But a minority of Bank of England watchers think he is in
fact likely to push for more asset purchases during 2013, given
the still weak state of Britain's economy.
"There is a clear motivation for the new governor to want to
add more stimulus rather than allowing the committee to cross
its collective fingers in the hope that nothing goes wrong this
time," said Philip Shaw, an economist at Investec.
MORE SIGNS OF RECOVERY
The Office for National Statistics said output in Britain's
service sector grew 0.8 percent in the three months to April,
gathering pace from the 0.5 percent expansion in the first
quarter, and was up 2 percent on a year earlier.
Separate data on Friday showed British consumer morale rose
to its highest level in just over two years in June and British
house prices rose at their fastest annual pace in nearly three
years.
The brighter data add to recent signs of modest growth in
manufacturing and retail.
Department store chain John Lewis said on Friday it recorded
the highest ever weekly sales for the first half of the year in
the week of June 22, although some of that was helped by
markdowns of prices.
The ONS also said hourly productivity across all sectors of
the economy was unchanged in the first quarter, ending a run of
six consecutive quarters of declines, as the economy picked up.
In a sign of muted inflation pressures, unit labour costs
fell 0.4 percent in the first three months of 2013 and were down
0.5 percent from a year earlier, their first drop since the end
of 2010, the statistics agency said.
Less inflation pressure could eventually help reduce
opposition within the Bank of England to more bond buying.