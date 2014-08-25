LONDON Aug 26 Growth in services companies that
form the bulk of Britain's economy slowed in the three months to
August, according to a survey on Tuesday that suggested the
swift pace of economic recovery has eased recently.
The Confederation of British Industry's quarterly survey of
more than 200 companies showed growth in business volumes slowed
across a broad range of types of service, although almost all
expected to see an improvement in the next three months.
"This doesn't necessarily mean a gear change in the
recovery," said Katja Hall, deputy director general of the CBI.
"It's encouraging that our services sector firms continue to
feel upbeat, especially when looking ahead to the next quarter."
Markit's purchasing managers' surveys of the services sector
for May to June also showed a slight easing in the rate of
growth, although it remained high.
The CBI survey also showed companies are increasingly
struggling to find the right staff, which could crimp new
business volumes and capital expenditure.
A separate report from industrial lobby group EEF suggested
skills shortages are forcing manufacturers to pay above
inflation rewards to retain and attract staff.
Its survey showed that pay settlements among manufacturers
ran at around 2.6 percent from February to July, far
outstripping official wage growth figures over the same period.
British workers as a whole earned less between April and
June than they did in the same period last year, despite the
rate of unemployment falling, though this was partly due to tax
changes in 2013.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said policymakers
need to have confidence that wages will start rising sustainably
before raising interest rates, although they would not
necessarily need to wait for it to happen before doing so.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)