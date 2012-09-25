LONDON, Sept 25 The capacity of Britain's economy to produce goods and services has taken a hit, unless the official economic data turns out to be extremely inaccurate, Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said on Tuesday.

"It's clear something is going wrong," Fisher said at a university event in London.

"Either the data is so far wrong, it's difficult to believe, or the supply side of the economy has shifted to a degree that's unprecedented," he said.

Official data shows that Britain's economy has contracted for three quarters in a row since the end of 2011. However, unemployment has fallen and employment risen over the same period, suggesting a sharp drop in productivity.

This contradiction is one of the big puzzles for economists and key for future monetary policy, as a sharp drop in the economy's capacity to grow without stoking inflation limits central bankers' scope for stimulating the economy.