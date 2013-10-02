MANCHESTER, England Oct 2 Prime Minister David
Cameron said private enterprise and tax cuts were the best ways
to raise living standards in Britain, dismissing plans by
opposition Labour to raise corporation tax as nonsensical.
"We know that profit, wealth creation, tax cuts, enterprise,
these are not dirty elitist words, they're not the problem, they
really are the solution because it's not government that creates
jobs, it's businesses," Cameron told the Conservative party
annual conference in Manchester, northern England, on Wednesday.
"It's business that get wages in people's pockets, food on
their tables, hope for their families, and yes, success for our
country. There is no shortcut to a land of opportunity."
He slammed Labour's proposal to increase corporation tax.
"That is just about the most damaging, nonsensical twisted
economic policy you could possibly come up with and we will
fight it every step of the way," he said.