By William Schomberg
LONDON, Jan 11 Britain's economy is heading into
its seventh year of growth after the financial crisis but for
many employers such as Mike Naylor, who runs a small
metal-casting firm, business is too uncertain to raise staff pay
by much this year.
With the Bank of England holding off on raising record-low
interest rates until it sees stronger pay growth, Naylor said he
would probably only be able to offer an increase that is less
generous than last year's.
"If the confidence isn't there, it's very difficult to say
we will give you 2 percent or 3 percent this year," he said.
Business has slowed recently at Naylor's firm, Durham
Foundry, in line with much of British manufacturing, and he
worries about the coming year.
"I can't see what 2016 is going to do for us," Naylor said,
adding he wished he could do more for the 15-strong team at
Durham Foundry, which is based in the northern English city of
Sheffield - a centre for metal-working since the 14th century.
BoE Governor Mark Carney has sounded equally wary and few
economists expect the central bank to move closer to a rate rise
this week when it holds its first policy meeting of 2016.
After suggesting the BoE might increase rates on a couple of
occasions in the past two years, only to be knocked off course
by plunging inflation, Carney and his fellow policymakers are
looking at pay, among other factors, to help them decide when to
move on borrowing costs.
But rather than speeding up as the BoE has predicted,
earnings growth has slowed down, even as unemployment has fallen
back to its levels before the financial crisis. Inflation has
been stuck around zero, easing the strain of low pay growth for
households, but looks set to start edging up soon.
Trade union officials say stronger wage growth is needed
urgently to make up for several years of below-inflation rises.
"It will take until 2018 for average earnings just to get back
to the real value they held in 2008 - 10 years of pay going
backwards," Trades Union Congress chief Frances O'Grady said.
The breakdown in the usual economic relationship between
employment, wages and inflation has stumped the BoE as well as
other central banks witnessing a similar phenomenon.
Carney said in November he would look for annual earnings
growth of more than 3 percent, compared with a little more than
2 percent now, to help him feel that Britain was finally ready
for a rate rise.
Since then, oil prices have tumbled again and a new slump in
China's stock markets has revived concern about the growth
outlook there, prompting finance minister George Osborne to say
the British economy faced a "dangerous cocktail" of threats.
On top of the risks from abroad, investors have also become
nervous about a planned referendum on whether Britain should
remain in the European Union. Markets are now betting on no
increase in BoE rates until 2017, which would be eight years
after they were cut to 0.5 percent.
GRAPHIC on UK pay and other indicators:
reut.rs/1SDRz9w
TRYING TO READ THE ECONOMY
Jenny Holloway, who runs a not-for-profit clothes factory
employing 85 people in London, shares the wariness of many
employers. She held off on pay rises for her staff in January,
when their wages usually go up.
The firm, Fashion Enter, is facing demands for ever cheaper
clothing from high-street stores who themselves are resorting to
almost permanent discounts to win over careful shoppers.
Around a third of her lowest-paid staff will benefit from a
7.5 percent rise from Britain's new minimum wage starting in
April. But the outlook for the rest of her team is unclear.
"At the moment I am just waiting. It's not very fair to
staff, but I have got to read the economy," Holloway said.
Things are brighter in some pockets of the labour market.
Firms desperate for skilled workers in areas such as cyber-crime
prevention and digital marketing are offering double-digit pay
increases to poach staff, according to Benjamin Frost, a
consultant with Hay Group, a human resources firm.
Long-standing shortages of engineers and other science-based
professionals have pushed up their pay. Wages for construction
workers are also rising more quickly as building picks up.
The new minimum wage will directly boost the earnings of
Britain's nearly 2 million lowest-paid workers in April. About
the same number who earn a bit more are likely to get a rise
too, albeit a much smaller one, as its effects ripple up the pay
scale, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank.
But the impact for Britain's 31 million workers as a whole
is likely to be small. The Bank of England expects the new
minimum wage to add just 0.1 percentage points a year to
earnings growth in the next few years.
At the same time, the BoE's forecast that wages would be
rising by 3.75 percent a year by the end of 2016 looks too
optimistic to many experts. This prediction, made in November,
already depends a lot on an improvement in stubbornly weak
productivity growth.
BoE officials accept unemployment might fall further without
pushing up wages. Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik, whose views
are close to Carney's, has said she expects wages to resume
their recovery soon but acknowledged this could take longer.
Carney is likely to want to give a new message on the BoE's
outlook, as his previous guidance that a decision on rates would
become clearer around the turn of the year has timed out. Pay
growth may be part of that.
The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, a
trade group for human resources firms, expects pay rises to
remain stuck around 2 percent this year.
Unlike in previous economic recoveries, British employers
can hire workers from across 27 other EU countries, easing the
pressure usually felt when skilled workers become hard to find
locally, the CIPD's chief economist Mark Beatson said.
Tougher welfare rules that have pushed more Britons into
work and a steady rise in the number of people delaying
retirement have also kept the heat off wages.
"I think it's old-fashioned to think that we hit skill
shortages and then prices start going up," Beatson said.
