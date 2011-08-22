(Repeats item that ran on Friday, with no changes)
LONDON, Aug 19 Following are some of the key
British economic indicators to be released in the coming week.
BBA MORTGAGE LENDING (JULY)
Tuesday, Aug 23 at 0930 BST
Forecast Previous
Net mortgage lending: N/F 0.5
(change, bln stg)
Number of loans approved
for house purchase: N/F 31,747
Some economists expect the BBA data, which covers lending by
the main high street banks, to show a small rise in the number
of mortgage approvals compared to June -- pointing the way for
July Bank of England lending data to be released the week after.
CBI INDUSTRIAL TRENDS ( AUG )
Tuesday, Aug 23 at 1100 BST
Forecast Previous
Monthly orders -13 -10
NATIONWIDE CONSUMER CONFIDENCE (JULY)
Thursday, Aug 25 at 0001 BST
Forecast Previous
Consumer Confidence Index N/F 51
Analysts reckon British consumer morale was dampened last
month by a slew of negative economic news, including about the
U.S. debt row, the euro zone crisis and fears of a global
slowdown. A persistently low consumer confidence would add to
concerns over Britain's fragile economy.
CBI DISTRIBUTIVE TRADES ( AUG )
Thursday, Aug 25 at 1100 BST
Forecast Previous
Reported sales balance -10 -5
GDP ( 2ND ESTIMATE
Q 2 )
Friday, Aug 26 at 0930 BST
Forecast Previous
GDP growth (qq) 0.2 0.2
GDP growth (yy) 0.7 0.7
Economists expect no revision to the growth figures,
forecasting that weaker than previously estimated industrial
production will be balanced out by a stronger services sector.
However, some note a high degree of uncertainty over the
latter's performance in June, the final month of the second
quarter, due to some contradictory factors.
No expenditure breakdown will be published alongside the
second GDP estimates this quarter, due to ongoing methodological
changes at the Office for National Statistics.
LAND REGISTRY HOUSE PRICE INDEX (JULY)
Friday, Aug 26 at 1100 BST
Forecast Previous
House prices: N/F -2.5
(yy change, percent)
