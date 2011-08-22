(Repeats item that ran on Friday, with no changes)

LONDON, Aug 19 Following are some of the key British economic indicators to be released in the coming week.

BBA MORTGAGE LENDING (JULY)

Tuesday, Aug 23 at 0930 BST

Forecast Previous

Net mortgage lending: N/F 0.5

(change, bln stg)

Number of loans approved

for house purchase: N/F 31,747

Some economists expect the BBA data, which covers lending by the main high street banks, to show a small rise in the number of mortgage approvals compared to June -- pointing the way for July Bank of England lending data to be released the week after.

CBI INDUSTRIAL TRENDS ( AUG )

Tuesday, Aug 23 at 1100 BST

Forecast Previous

Monthly orders -13 -10

FOR PREVIOUS STORIES, CLICK ON

NATIONWIDE CONSUMER CONFIDENCE (JULY)

Thursday, Aug 25 at 0001 BST

Forecast Previous

Consumer Confidence Index N/F 51

Analysts reckon British consumer morale was dampened last month by a slew of negative economic news, including about the U.S. debt row, the euro zone crisis and fears of a global slowdown. A persistently low consumer confidence would add to concerns over Britain's fragile economy.

CBI DISTRIBUTIVE TRADES ( AUG )

Thursday, Aug 25 at 1100 BST

Forecast Previous

Reported sales balance -10 -5

FOR PREVIOUS STORIES, CLICK ON

GDP ( 2ND ESTIMATE Q 2 )

Friday, Aug 26 at 0930 BST

Forecast Previous

GDP growth (qq) 0.2 0.2

GDP growth (yy) 0.7 0.7

Economists expect no revision to the growth figures, forecasting that weaker than previously estimated industrial production will be balanced out by a stronger services sector. However, some note a high degree of uncertainty over the latter's performance in June, the final month of the second quarter, due to some contradictory factors.

No expenditure breakdown will be published alongside the second GDP estimates this quarter, due to ongoing methodological changes at the Office for National Statistics.

FOR PREVIOUS STORIES, CLICK ON:

LAND REGISTRY HOUSE PRICE INDEX (JULY)

Friday, Aug 26 at 1100 BST

Forecast Previous

House prices: N/F -2.5

(yy change, percent) (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)