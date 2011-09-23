LONDON, Sept 23 Following are some of the key
British economic indicators to be released in the coming week.
CBI DISTRIBUTIVE TRADES ( SEPT)
Tuesday, Sept 27 at 1000 GMT
Forecast Previous
Reported sales balance -15 -14
Analysts expect the CBI's latest retail survey to weaken to
a 16-month low, as consumers' disposable income remains under
pressure from high inflation and stagnant wages, and their
willingness to spend limited by a forbidding economic outlook.
FOR PREVIOUS STORIES, CLICK ON
NATIONWIDE HOUSE PRICE SURVEY ( SEPT)
Thursday, Sept 29 at 0600 GMT
Forecast Previous
House price change (pct, mm) UNCH -0.6
House price change (pct, yy) -0.5 -0.4
The Nationwide index is likely to show house prices remain a
shade lower on a year-on-year basis, in a sluggish market where
few buyers can raise the mortgage finance needed to move and
others are unwilling to increase their financial commitments at
a time of economic uncertainty.
FOR PREVIOUS STORIES, CLICK ON
CONSUMER CREDIT ( AUG )
Thursday, Sept 29 at 0830 GMT
Forecast Previous
Consumer credit (Stg bln) +0.2 +0.2
Mortgage credit (Stg bln) +0.75 +0.7
Mortgage approvals 49,500 49,200
Bank of England data are likely to reveal a similar pattern
to Friday's British Bankers' Association figures, which showed a
modest rise in mortgage approvals to their highest since May
2010 -- though absolute levels are half those of before the
financial crisis.
FOR PREVIOUS STORIES, CLICK ON
GFK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE ( SEPT)
Friday, Sept 30 at 0001 BST
Forecast Previous
Consumer confidence index -33 -31
Consumer confidence is expected to weaken for a fourth
successive month to its lowest in nearly three years, due to
worries about the global economy and job prospects.
FOR PREVIOUS STORIES, CLICK ON
(Reporting by David Milliken)