LONDON, Sept 23 Following are some of the key British economic indicators to be released in the coming week.

CBI DISTRIBUTIVE TRADES ( SEPT)

Tuesday, Sept 27 at 1000 GMT

Forecast Previous

Reported sales balance -15 -14

Analysts expect the CBI's latest retail survey to weaken to a 16-month low, as consumers' disposable income remains under pressure from high inflation and stagnant wages, and their willingness to spend limited by a forbidding economic outlook.

NATIONWIDE HOUSE PRICE SURVEY ( SEPT)

Thursday, Sept 29 at 0600 GMT

Forecast Previous

House price change (pct, mm) UNCH -0.6

House price change (pct, yy) -0.5 -0.4

The Nationwide index is likely to show house prices remain a shade lower on a year-on-year basis, in a sluggish market where few buyers can raise the mortgage finance needed to move and others are unwilling to increase their financial commitments at a time of economic uncertainty.

CONSUMER CREDIT ( AUG )

Thursday, Sept 29 at 0830 GMT

Forecast Previous

Consumer credit (Stg bln) +0.2 +0.2

Mortgage credit (Stg bln) +0.75 +0.7

Mortgage approvals 49,500 49,200

Bank of England data are likely to reveal a similar pattern to Friday's British Bankers' Association figures, which showed a modest rise in mortgage approvals to their highest since May 2010 -- though absolute levels are half those of before the financial crisis.

GFK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE ( SEPT)

Friday, Sept 30 at 0001 BST

Forecast Previous

Consumer confidence index -33 -31

Consumer confidence is expected to weaken for a fourth successive month to its lowest in nearly three years, due to worries about the global economy and job prospects.

(Reporting by David Milliken)