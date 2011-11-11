LONDON Nov 11 Following are some of the key British economic indicators to be released in the coming week.

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX ( OCT )

Tuesday, Nov 15 at 0930 GMT

(pct change) Forecast Previous

CPI yy 5.1 5.2

RPI yy 5.5 5.6

RPI-X yy 5.7 5.7

Economists expect inflation to have edged down in October from a three-year high, with a fall in petrol prices offsetting muted rises in food costs and in some gas and electricity charges.

LABOUR MARKET STATISTICS ( SEPT/OCT )

Wednesday, Nov 16 at 0930 GMT

Forecast Previous

Claimant count/Oct (k) 20.0 17.5

ILO jobless rate/Sept (pct) 8.2 8.1

Avg earnings/Sept (inc-bon, pct) 2.5 2.8

Avg earnings/Sept (ex-bon, pct) 1.6 1.8

Claimant count and unemployment are both likely to have gone up. Economists attribute the rise more to a slowdown in recruitment than to job cuts, and point to surveys showing that hiring intentions have weakened. Darker employment prospects would also have slowed the rate of wage increases.

INFLATION REPORT ( NOV)

Wednesday, Nov 16 at 1030 GMT

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King will be centre of attention on Wednesday as he presents the central bank's latest economic forecasts and faces a grilling about last month's resumption of the asset purchase stimulus programme.

RETAIL SALES ( OCT )

Thursday, Nov 17 at 0930 GMT

(pct change) Forecast Previous

Retail sales (mm) -0.2 0.6

Retail sales (yy) 0.0 0.6

Retail sales are seen flat on the year after a surprise rise in September, which was fuelled by seasonal sales of laptops and big video game launches. A survey by the British Retail Consortium showed that sales softened last month as shoppers cut back on non-food items. Unusually warm weather in October would have also depressed sales of clothes and shoes. Britons' real incomes remain squeezed and their confidence about the future shaky.

NATIONWIDE CONSUMER CONFIDENCE ( OCT )

Thursday, Nov 17 at 0001 GMT

Forecast Previous

Consumer Confidence Index N/F 45

British consumer morale is unlikely to have recovered in October after falling for four consecutive months, reflecting persistent pressures on household budgets. (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)