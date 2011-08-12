LONDON, Aug 12 Following are some of the key British economic indicators to be released in the coming week.

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX (JULY)

Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 0830 GMT

(pct change) Forecast Previous

CPI yy 4.3 4.2

RPI yy 5.0 5.0

RPI-X yy 5.1 5.0

Economists expect inflation to tick higher as some of the impact of early discounting by retailers, which led to a surprise slowdown in inflation in June, should unwind.

The Bank of England said in its inflation report on Aug. 10 that price rises for gas and electricity will drive inflation to 5 percent later this year. But the bank also expects inflation to fall sharply next year and beyond, as one-off effects such as a 2011 sales tax increase and commodity price rises will fall out of the equation.

LABOUR MARKET STATISTICS (JUNE/JULY)

Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 0830 GMT

Forecast Previous

Claimant count July (k) +20 +24.5

ILO jobless rate 3 months to June (pct) 7.7 7.7

Avg earnings (3mth yy, pct) 2.3 2.3

The labour market has been surprisingly robust so far despite weak economic growth. Employment has risen, but surveys now point to slower hiring and job losses in some areas. Claimant counts have been influenced by changes to benefit rules, making the recent rise hard to interpret.

MPC MINUTES (AUG)

Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 0830 GMT

Forecast Previous

Vote outcome (hold-hike) 7-2 7-2

At its last meeting the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep rates at a record low of 0.5 percent. Economists expect the minutes to reflect increased worries about the economy and are keen to see if another policymaker joined Adam Posen in his call for more quantitative easing. Some BoE watchers also expect Spencer Dale and Martin Weale to have dropped their call for an interest rate hike.

RETAIL SALES (JULY)

Thursday, Aug. 18, at 0830 GMT

(pct change) Forecast Previous

Retail sales (mm) 0.3 0.7

Retail sales (yy) 0.3 0.4

Retail sales are seen inching up as retailers slashed prices aggressively in summer sales. But as slow wage growth, rising prices and higher taxes force consumers to cut back spending, the underlying picture for the sector remains grim.

PUBLIC SECTOR FINANCES (JULY)

Friday, Aug. 19, at 0830 GMT

Forecast Previous

(July 2010)

PSNCR (bln stg) -8.0 -17.430

PSNB (bln stg) 0.5 1.295

Economists expect government borrowing to have fallen in July. Any failure to reduce borrowing is likely to fuel doubts about this year's deficit-reduction targets.

