LONDON, Aug 12 Following are some of the key
British economic indicators to be released in the coming week.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX (JULY)
Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 0830 GMT
(pct change) Forecast Previous
CPI yy 4.3 4.2
RPI yy 5.0 5.0
RPI-X yy 5.1 5.0
Economists expect inflation to tick higher as some of the
impact of early discounting by retailers, which led to a
surprise slowdown in inflation in June, should unwind.
The Bank of England said in its inflation report on Aug. 10
that price rises for gas and electricity will drive inflation to
5 percent later this year. But the bank also expects inflation
to fall sharply next year and beyond, as one-off effects such as
a 2011 sales tax increase and commodity price rises will fall
out of the equation.
LABOUR MARKET STATISTICS (JUNE/JULY)
Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 0830 GMT
Forecast Previous
Claimant count July (k) +20 +24.5
ILO jobless rate 3 months to June (pct) 7.7 7.7
Avg earnings (3mth yy, pct) 2.3 2.3
The labour market has been surprisingly robust so far
despite weak economic growth. Employment has risen, but surveys
now point to slower hiring and job losses in some areas.
Claimant counts have been influenced by changes to benefit
rules, making the recent rise hard to interpret.
MPC MINUTES (AUG)
Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 0830 GMT
Forecast Previous
Vote outcome (hold-hike) 7-2 7-2
At its last meeting the Bank of England's Monetary Policy
Committee voted to keep rates at a record low of 0.5 percent.
Economists expect the minutes to reflect increased worries about
the economy and are keen to see if another policymaker joined
Adam Posen in his call for more quantitative easing. Some BoE
watchers also expect Spencer Dale and Martin Weale to have
dropped their call for an interest rate hike.
RETAIL SALES (JULY)
Thursday, Aug. 18, at 0830 GMT
(pct change) Forecast Previous
Retail sales (mm) 0.3 0.7
Retail sales (yy) 0.3 0.4
Retail sales are seen inching up as retailers slashed prices
aggressively in summer sales. But as slow wage growth, rising
prices and higher taxes force consumers to cut back spending,
the underlying picture for the sector remains grim.
PUBLIC SECTOR FINANCES (JULY)
Friday, Aug. 19, at 0830 GMT
Forecast Previous
(July 2010)
PSNCR (bln stg) -8.0 -17.430
PSNB (bln stg) 0.5 1.295
Economists expect government borrowing to have fallen in
July. Any failure to reduce borrowing is likely to fuel doubts
about this year's deficit-reduction targets.
