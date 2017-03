LONDON Nov 12 EDF Energy said it would raise its gas and electricity prices for British households by 3.9 percent, less than half the size of hikes announced by four of its competitors, amid political pressure on suppliers to keep bills down.

The issue of rising energy bills has dominated the political agenda since September when opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband promised to freeze energy bills for 20 months if he wins power in a 2015 election.

Four of Britain's "big six" energy suppliers including Centrica and SSE have over the last month raised their charges by an average 9.1 percent.