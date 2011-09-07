* EDF Energy follows SSE, Centrica in stopping doorstep sales

* 300 EDF Energy employees on leave during consultation

* Pressure on other suppliers to follow - Consumer Focus

LONDON, Sept 7 EDF Energy on Wednesday became the third large UK energy supplier to suspend doorstep sales in response to a consumer body call to drop the practice which many energy users view as aggressive.

"We understand that the majority of customers do not want to be sold energy on their doorstep via unsolicited calls, so today we have suspended this activity while we review the channel," said Jim Poole, director of residential customers at EDF Energy.

Centrica announced last month it would stop doorstep selling in a trial three-month period and Scottish and Southern Energy in July was the first energy supplier to suspend the practice with immediate effect.

Around 300 EDF Energy employees are affected by the decision, which is subject to a consultation process stretching over the coming months.

The company has asked its field sales employees to remain on leave during the trial period while salaries will continue to be paid, EDF Energy said.

EDF Energy is the British arm of France's biggest energy company EDF.

Consumer Focus, a partly government-funded body representing consumer rights, called for a moratorium on energy cold-calling and welcomed EDF Energy's move on Wednesday.

"This heaps yet more pressure on npower, E.ON and Scottish Power to behave responsibly by listening to what their customers want and follow suit," said Audrey Gallacher, director of energy at Consumer Focus.

Scottish Power has not acted on ending its cold-call doorstep sales and E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE npower have yet to commit to Consumer Focus' moratorium, the body said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)