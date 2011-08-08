(Adds estimated restart date)

LONDON Aug 8 EDF Energy , Britain's largest nuclear power producer, stopped its 550-megawatt (MW) unit Dungeness B22 on Friday evening for refuelling, the utility said.

"Unit 22 at Dungeness B power station is shut down for off-load refuelling which commenced on Friday Aug. 5," a spokeswoman said.

The operator's latest plant outage schedule showed the reactor would restart during the week of Sept. 5.

The power plant's unit B21 has been offline since May 26 also for refuelling. The reactor is expected to return to service in around two weeks' time.

