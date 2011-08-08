(Adds estimated restart date)
LONDON Aug 8 EDF Energy , Britain's
largest nuclear power producer, stopped its 550-megawatt (MW)
unit Dungeness B22 on Friday evening for refuelling, the utility
said.
"Unit 22 at Dungeness B power station is shut down for
off-load refuelling which commenced on Friday Aug. 5," a
spokeswoman said.
The operator's latest plant outage schedule showed the
reactor would restart during the week of Sept. 5.
The power plant's unit B21 has been offline since May 26
also for refuelling. The reactor is expected to return to
service in around two weeks' time.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)