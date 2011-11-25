Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
LONDON, Nov 25 EDF Energy operates eight nuclear power plants in Britain with a combined capacity of almost 9,000 megawatts (MW).
Two older and smaller reactors - Wylfa and Oldbury - are run by Magnox.
Nuclear power plants regularly stop production for maintenance work or to refuel. They cut capacity gradually, and it can take a few hours until output reaches zero. PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE --------------------- PLANT NAME CAPACITY (MW) OUTAGE START EXPECTED RESTART REASON
Dungeness B22 550 Aug. 5 Dec. 9*^ Refuelling Wylfa 1 310 Aug. 17 Mid-Dec. Statutory outage Wylfa 2 310 Aug. 17 Mid-Dec. Statutory outage Heysham 2-7 660 Sept. 9 Nov. 27*^ Statutory outage Hinkley Point B-8 480 Oct. 14 w/c Dec. 19*^ Statutory outage Hinkley Point B-7 480 Oct. 27 Nov. 27*^ Unplanned Dungeness B21 550 Nov. 4 w/c March 19^ Repair work Sizewell B2 630 Nov. 16 Nov. 27*^ Steam leak from pipe TOTAL OFFLINE 3,970 MW
PLANTS TO GO OUT OF SERVICE --------------------------- PLANT NAME CAPACITY (MW) OUTAGE START EXPECTED RESTART REASON
Wylfa 3 310 Nov. 29* Nov. 30* Unknown Hartlepool 1 620 Dec. 3* Unknown Unknown Dungeness B22 550 Feb. 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage Heysham 1-2 450 March 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage Torness 2 640 May 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage Hunterston B-7 500 Aug. 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage Hinkley Point B-7 480 Oct. 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage Hartlepool 2 620 Jan. 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage Sizewell B1 600 Feb. 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage Sizewell B2 600 Feb. 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage Heysham 2-8 660 April 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage Dungeness B21 550 June 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage Heysham 1-1 610 Aug. 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage Torness 1 640 Feb. 2014^ Unknown Statutory outage Hartlepool 1 620 June 2014^ Unknown Statutory outage Hunterston B-8 460 Aug. 2014^ Unknown Statutory outage
PLANTS TO CUT OUTPUT PLANT NAME CAPACITY (MW) START END AVAILABLE CAPACITY Torness 2 640 Nov. 30 Dec. 1 220-330
Sources: National Grid, Reuters news
* Denotes National Grid's plant availability forecast which applies to a 24-hour period running from 0500 GMT on the date given until 0459 GMT the next day. The company revises the data for 14 days ahead on a daily basis and forecasts can vary from day to day.
^ Denotes EDF Energy's own forecast data, which is updated daily (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.