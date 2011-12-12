(Updates throughout)

LONDON, Dec 12 EDF Energy operates eight nuclear power plants in Britain with a combined capacity of almost 9,000 megawatts (MW).

Two older and smaller reactors - Wylfa and Oldbury - are run by Magnox.

Nuclear power plants regularly stop production for maintenance work or to refuel. They cut capacity gradually, and it can take a few hours until output reaches zero. PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE --------------------- PLANT NAME CAPACITY (MW) OUTAGE START EXPECTED RESTART REASON

Hartlepool 1 620 Dec. 3 Dec. 13^ Refuelling Dungeness B22 550 Aug. 5 Dec. 20^* Refuelling Wylfa 1 310 Aug. 17 Dec. 23* Statutory outage Wylfa 2 310 Aug. 17 Dec. 23* Statutory outage Hinkley Point B-8 480 Oct. 14 Dec. 23^* Statutory outage Dungeness B21 550 Nov. 4 w/c March 19^ Repair work TOTAL OFFLINE

PLANTS TO GO OUT OF SERVICE --------------------------- PLANT NAME CAPACITY (MW) OUTAGE START EXPECTED RESTART REASON

Dungeness B22 550 Feb. 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage Heysham 1-2 450 March 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage Torness 2 640 May 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage Hunterston B-7 500 Aug. 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage Hinkley Point B-7 480 Oct. 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage Hartlepool 2 620 Jan. 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage Sizewell B1 600 Feb. 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage Sizewell B2 600 Feb. 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage Heysham 2-8 660 April 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage Dungeness B21 550 June 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage Heysham 1-1 610 Aug. 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage Torness 1 640 Feb. 2014^ Unknown Statutory outage Hartlepool 1 620 June 2014^ Unknown Statutory outage Hunterston B-8 460 Aug. 2014^ Unknown Statutory outage Heysham 2-7 660 Sept. 2014^ Unknown Statutory outage

PLANTS TO CUT OUTPUT PLANT NAME CAPACITY (MW) START END AVAILABLE CAPACITY

Sources: National Grid, Reuters news

* Denotes National Grid's plant availability forecast which applies to a 24-hour period running from 0500 GMT on the date given until 0459 GMT the next day. The company revises the data for 14 days ahead on a daily basis and forecasts can vary from day to day.

^ Denotes EDF Energy's own forecast data, which is updated daily (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)