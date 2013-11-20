LONDON Nov 20 French utility EDF on Wednesday submitted an application for a bigger and cleaner gas-fired power station at Sutton Bridge in eastern England, resurrecting plans first made eight years ago.

The new Sutton Bridge B power plant is planned to have a capacity of up to 1,800 megawatts (MW), 500 MW bigger than the initial proposal, and more efficient technology means it will emit less carbon per unit of power produced than the original plan, EDF's UK subsidiary said in a statement.

"EDF Energy can confirm that it has submitted an updated application to the Department of Energy and Climate Change for consent to build a gas-fired power station at Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire," the company said.

A first application for a new gas plant at Sutton Bridge was made in December 2005 but EDF soon withdrew the documents to reassess the project.

The new station is planned to be built on land adjacent to an existing gas plant at Sutton Bridge.

Britain is in the middle of a wide-ranging overhaul of its electricity market to encourage forms of energy production that cut carbon emissions, such as wind and nuclear power.

The market reform, which is expected to come into force next year, foresees the creation of a so-called capacity mechanism which will reward stand-by power plants for complementing intermittent renewable energy when necessary.

Mainly gas-fired power plants will be able to fulfil the requirements for stand-by capacity and the government will hold a first capacity auction next year for plants to provide backup capacity in the winter of 2018/19.

A spokesman for EDF Energy said it was too early to determine a start-up date for the plant as a final investment decision has not been taken.