* West Burton coal plant unaffected

* Unit 2 at gas plant to start at end of year, others in 2013

* Police arrest five on suspicion of aggravated trespass

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON, Oct 29 EDF Energy interrupted commissioning work at its new 1,300-megawatt (MW) West Burton gas-fired power plant in Britain on Monday after a group of environmental campaigners climbed two of the plant's chimneys.

Green energy campaign group No Dash For Gas said 15 of its members had slipped through the site's security fences at around 0200 GMT on Monday, climbed two of the chimneys and built barricades.

"They have enough supplies with them to last at least a week and say they're in it for the long haul," said the campaigners who are urging the government to stop investments in new fossil fuel plants and support renewable energy instead.

"Electricity generation has been halted (at unit 2) because of safety reasons," said a spokeswoman for EDF Energy.

Another spokesman added that production at the adjacent West Burton coal-fired power plant was unaffected.

The three units at the brand new power plant are still in commissioning stage and unit 2 is expected to start fully operating by the end of the year, while units 1 and 3 will start in 2013, EDF Energy said.

Unit 2 at the power plant had been producing electricity as part of start-up work since mid-September, but output dropped to zero on Monday, National Grid data showed.

Units 1 and 3 had not been producing any electricity, the same data showed.

Nottinghamshire Police said they had arrested five people on suspicion of aggravated trespass at West Burton power station and were searching for other people believed to have gained access to the site.

The West Burton power plant has three exhaust stacks, also called chimneys, and at 1250 GMT around 10 protesters were atop one of the chimneys and 6 protesters on another, EDF Energy said.

Britain's Energy and Climate Change Secretary said earlier this month he expected 20 gigawatts (GW) of new gas-fired power capacity to be built in Britain by 2030.

The government is in the process of reforming the UK's energy market in a way that will reward low-carbon energy production from sources such as wind farms or nuclear power stations, but that will also ensure flexible fossil-fuel plants are on standby to fill supply gaps.