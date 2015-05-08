LONDON May 8 The British Bankers' Association
has urged the new Conservative government to ensure the industry
remains globally competitive and said it would work
constructively with them to do so.
"We need to focus now on implementing the reforms that have
already been legislated for, and ensure that banking - our
biggest export industry - remains globally competitive," BBA
Chief Executive Anthony Browne said.
The Conservative party is set to form the next government,
removing fears of a break-up of the biggest banks and further
hikes in a tax on banks' assets.
