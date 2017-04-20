WASHINGTON, April 20 UK financial firms are well
prepared to face risks associated with the general election
unexpectedly called by the British government this week, the
governor of the Bank of England said on Thursday, contrasting
this year's vote with last June's Brexit referendum.
"I would make a distinction between last year's referendum,
which was a binary decision for which markets and institutions
were potentially not prepared... and the normal political
process, which is what we're seeing happening in the UK and for
which institutions are well prepared," Mark Carney said at an
event of the International Monetary Fund in Washington.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)