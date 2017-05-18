HALIFAX, England May 18 British Prime Minister
Theresa May continues to believe that no Brexit deal would be
better than a bad deal, according to her Conservative Party's
pitch to voters ahead of the June 8 election published on
Thursday.
The election document also said the Conservatives "do not
believe in untrammeled free markets" as it set out plans to cap
rising energy costs for consumers.
May had shocked the world of politics and financial markets
with a speech in January that said no Brexit deal would be
better than a bad deal - effectively acknowledging that Britain
could resort to World Trade Organization rules for trade.
