LONDON May 3 British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday accused European politicians and officials of seeking to affect the outcome of next month's national election.

Speaking in front of her Downing Street office after visiting Queen Elizabeth to mark the dissolution of parliament, the formal start of the election campaign, May said there were some in Brussels who did not want to see Brexit talks succeed.

Over the weekend a German newspaper gave a damning account of talks last week between May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, reporting that he had told May during a dinner at Downing Street last week that Brexit could not be a success.

"In the last few days we have seen just how tough these talks are likely to be. Britain's negotiating position in Europe has been misrepresented in the continental press, the European Commission's negotiating stance has hardened, threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials," she said.

"All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)