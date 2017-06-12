LONDON, June 12 British Brexit minister David
Davis said European citizens should not worry about their future
rights as he hoped a deal would be reached swiftly after the
start of Brexit talks on June 19.
Davis said he would attend the detailed discussions on
Britain's divorce from the European Union while Prime Minister
Theresa May would do the "big negotiations" with other leaders.
"You have people worrying here in Britain that they can't
stay here, you have Brits living in Spain worrying they will not
be able to stay there," Davis told BBC radio.
"The worries are unnecessary and they shouldn't have them
but we want make sure they are dealt with as soon as possible,"
he said.
He said money and Northern Ireland would also be on the
agenda at the start of Brexit talks.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)