LONDON, April 1 Over 100 British company bosses
publicly backed Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative-led
government on Wednesday and warned a change of course for
Britain's $2.8 trilliom economy under a Labour government would
put the recovery at risk.
Opinion polls ahead of the May 7 election indicate neither
Cameron's Conservatives nor the opposition Labour Party will win
an overall majority in the 650-seat parliament as millions of
voters turn to once fringe parties.
"We believe this Conservative-led Government has been good
for business and has pursued policies which have supported
investment and job creation," the business leaders said in an
open letter published in the Telegraph newspaper.
"We believe a change in course will threaten jobs and deter
investment. This would send a negative message about Britain and
put the recovery at risk," they warned.
Among the 103 signatories were Philip Green, the boss of
Topshop, BP's chief executive Bob Dudley, entrepreneur
Luke Johnson and Tidjane Thiam, the outgoing boss of Prudential
who is due to become chief executive of Credit Suisse.
The closest British election in at least a generation has
flummoxed seasoned politicians and City of London financiers who
are poring over opinion polls and Westminster seat predictions
to see who might rule Britain.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)