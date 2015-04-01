(Adds quotes, detail)
By William James and Sarah Young
LONDON, April 1 Over 100 British company bosses
publicly backed Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative-led
government on Wednesday and warned a change of course for
Britain's $2.8 trillion economy under a Labour government would
put the recovery at risk.
Opinion polls ahead of the May 7 election indicate neither
Cameron's Conservatives nor the opposition Labour Party will win
an overall majority in the 650-seat parliament as millions of
voters turn to once marginal parties.
It is a highly unusual situation for Britain, which has only
had one formal coalition government since the end of World War
Two.
"We believe this Conservative-led Government has been good
for business and has pursued policies which have supported
investment and job creation," the business leaders said in an
open letter published in the Telegraph newspaper.
"We believe a change in course will threaten jobs and deter
investment. This would send a negative message about Britain and
put the recovery at risk," the chief executives said.
Among the 103 signatories were BP CEO Bob Dudley, the
boss of Arcadia retail group Philip Green, entrepreneur Luke
Johnson and the outgoing boss of insurer Prudential Tidjane
Thiam, who is due to become the CEO of Credit Suisse.
Splashed across the front page of the Daily Telegraph under
the headline "100 business chiefs: Labour threatens Britain's
Economy", the CEO's said the Conservative-led government's cut
in corporation tax had shown Britain is open for business.
The closest British election in a generation has flummoxed
seasoned politicians and financiers who are poring over opinion
polls and Westminster seat predictions to see who might rule.
Labour leader Ed Miliband, cast by domestic media as 'Red
Ed', has spooked some business chiefs by promising tighter
regulation, energy price controls and describing some firms as
"predators".
"NO SURPRISE"
In the run up to the 2010 election, 23 business leaders
backed the Conservatives in a similar letter.
"No one will be surprised that some business people are
calling for low taxes for big businesses," said Labour's
business spokesman Chuka Umunna.
"We don't believe, as David Cameron does, in more tax cuts
for the richest in society - the priority is tax cuts for small
firms, working people and saving our NHS."
Labour issued its own business list earlier in the week,
seeking to play on business fears of a Conservative in-out
referendum on British European Union membership.
It was criticised for simply featuring quotes and implying
support for Labour that may not have been there.
Wednesday's sharp pro-Conservative rebuke from the bosses
indicates the shift in Labour's relations with business since
former Labour leader Tony Blair, who courted business in the run
up to the 1997 election which he won.
The letter published on Wednesday was signed by at least
five business leaders who have previously supported Labour. In
total the company bosses, who said they were signing in a
personal capacity, employ more than half a million people.
The CEO of Costa owner Whitbread Andy Harrison,
chairman of engineer Meggitt Nigel Rudd, the chairman
of Dixons Carphone Charles Dunstone, boss of
Primark-owner Associated British Foods George Weston and
the CEO of oil firm Tullow Aidan Heavey were amongst the
FTSE 100 bosses who signed the letter.
The list also includes Peter Grauer, the chairman of
Bloomberg, at whose London offices Miliband unveiled his
business manifesto. Reuters is a competitor to Bloomberg LP.
Both companies provide news, data and information to business
and media clients.
A Labour plan announced on Wednesday to increase rights for
workers on flexible contracts was immediately criticised by the
Confederation of British Industry, a powerful employers'
organisation, who said the policy was "wide of the mark".
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Jeremy Gaunt)