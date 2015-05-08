LONDON May 8 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said he would press ahead with a planned referendum on
the country's membership of the European Union and he promised
Scotland the most devolution "anywhere in the world" after his
resounding election victory.
"Yes, we will deliver that in-out referendum on our future
in Europe," Cameron said as he addressed the media after
visiting Queen Elizabeth to start the process of forming a new
government.
Cameron said he would move ahead as fast as possible with a
plan to give more powers to Scotland, which voted overwhelmingly
for the pro-independence Scottish National Party.
"In Scotland, our plans are to create the strongest devolved
government anywhere in the world with important powers over
taxation, and no constitutional settlement will be complete if
it did not offer also fairness to England," he said.
