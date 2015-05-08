LONDON May 8 French President Francois Hollande
has congratulated Britain's David Cameron on his election
victory and invited the prime minister to Paris to discuss
international matters and the European Union.
Cameron, who disclosed the contact on his Downing Street
twitter feed, has said he would hold an in/out referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union by the end of 2017 if
re-elected for a second term.
Having won an outright majority to govern alone, Cameron
told voters on Friday he would now push ahead with his plans for
the vote. He hopes to first renegotiate Britain's relationship
with the EU.
"PM has taken call from @fhollande congratulating him on
election result," Downing Street said, referring to Hollande's
feed. "Invited to Paris for talks on EU & international issues."
